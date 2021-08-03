"You go through a depression and a period where you don't want to open that envelope because you know you can't pay that mortgage."
It's a scenario Community Action Committee of the Lehigh Valley head Dawn Godshall knows all too well. After a divorce, she too was nearly foreclosed on.
"One of the reasons why I feel connected to the job is because I can relate to the people that we serve," she said.
While real estate markets may be red hot, there is a flipside, where more than 10 million homeowners nationwide are behind on their mortgage payments.
Here in the Lehigh Valley .4% of homes are in foreclosure, down from just over 1.1% in January.
Godshall calls it the calm before the foreclosure storm, as forbearance agreements were made with banks and lenders.
"As those become null and void we will start getting those calls and we are ready for them," Godshall said.
As part of the American Rescue Plan CACLV is a conduit to more than $350 million Pennsylvania has to help homeowners behind on mortgage and utilities, but those dollars aren't available for three months.
There is help in the meantime. The non-profit is also part of Pennsylvania's Emergency Assistance Mortgage Program, which provides loans and assistance for those in fear of being foreclosed.
"We will sit down with them and go over their finances and go to court with them to negotiate the process," Godshall explained.
A process that could keep you in your home.