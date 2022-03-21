In a typical year, more than 500 kids participate in Community Bike Works' Earn a Bike program.
But the past few years have been anything but typical.
"I think COVID had highlighted the need for students, I think we realized a lot of students with their absence of being in school, their absence in engaging in other programs, they haven't had those other touch points," said Joshua Ortiz, a partner and youth mentor at Community Bike Works.
Community Bike Works is trying to fill that void through their various programs located throughout the Lehigh Valley. In their most popular 12-week program, Earn a Bike, kids learn everything from maintenance and repairs to safety, and once completed, they get their own bike.
But organizers say they're having a supply and demand issue.
"If you have a bike on your rack, in your basement, garage, we take all bikes in any condition and I can't stress enough we definitely need more bikes so we can serve more students," Ortiz said.
Ortiz knows firsthand that enrolling in the program teaches more than just bike skills. He began in the program when he was 11.
"Bike Works has really poured a lot into me, while I was in college, I graduated from Temple University with the assistance from a lot of the volunteers and mentors here," Ortiz said.
Ortiz now works for the organization, and following in his footsteps is Jose Mont De Oca.
"It felt like home and it was really safe, they are willing to help you and then I started becoming more of a volunteer," Mont De Oca said.
And if you don't have an extra bike lying around, but love to ride, a fundraiser bike ride is being held on May 22.