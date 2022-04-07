ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local organizations teamed up Thursday to bring some encouragement to cancer patients in Allentown.
The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society and Ciocca Dealerships delivered "Lights of Hope" night lights to patients at Lehigh Valley Hospital Cedar Crest.
The lights are smaller versions of the Society's "Light the Night" white survivor lanterns.
The executive director of the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society said the gesture will hopefully ease the anxiety and fears cancer patients often experience during their hospital stay.
"We hope these night lights just bring a little bit of light to that darkness and let patients know that they have support all around them throughout their cancer journey," said Executive Director Jana Boyer.
Each of the night lights also includes a message of hope.