ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Phantoms Charities presented by Air Products is teaming up with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and PPL Center to host the Summer 2022 School Supplies Drive.
Phans, partners, and friends in the community are encouraged to bring the most critically needed school supplies for donation, according to a news release from Phantoms Charities.
Collections will be daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, July 22. Drop off boxes are located inside the 69 WFMZ-TV Gate near Tim Horton's at the PPL Center, on 701 Hamilton Street.
Staff members will be volunteering to uniformly stuff donated supplies into 250 backpacks provided by Truist.
A staff backpack stuffing event will be held on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at the PPL Center.
The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley will distribute backpacks filled with supplies to kids in need of the support.