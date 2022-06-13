School Supplies Drive flyer

ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Phantoms Charities presented by Air Products is teaming up with the Lehigh Valley Phantoms and PPL Center to host the Summer 2022 School Supplies Drive.

Phans, partners, and friends in the community are encouraged to bring the most critically needed school supplies for donation, according to a news release from Phantoms Charities.

Collections will be daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. from Wednesday, June 15 to Friday, July 22. Drop off boxes are located inside the 69 WFMZ-TV Gate near Tim Horton's at the PPL Center, on 701 Hamilton Street.

Staff members will be volunteering to uniformly stuff donated supplies into 250 backpacks provided by Truist.

A staff backpack stuffing event will be held on Aug. 3 at 11 a.m. at the PPL Center.

The United Way of the Greater Lehigh Valley will distribute backpacks filled with supplies to kids in need of the support.

Tags

DISCLAIMER FOR COMMENTS: The views expressed by public comments are not those of this company or its affiliated companies. Please note by clicking on "Post" you acknowledge that you have read the TERMS OF USE and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Your comments may be used on air. Be polite. Inappropriate or offensive posts may be removed by the moderator. Posts containing offsite links, images, GIFs, inappropriate language or memes are automatically removed, to the best of its ability, by a spam filter. Job listings and similar posts are likely automated SPAM messages from Facebook and are not placed by WFMZ-TV.

Recommended for you