EASTON, Pa. - Local agencies have been teaming up in an effort to prevent an increase in homelessness.
Since the federal eviction moratorium ended a couple of months ago, some organizations have already seen a rise in the need.
"The number of folks who are homeless far exceeds the inventory we have of available shelter beds and available rental units, the providers who have rental assistance are working with," said Alisa Baratta, the executive director at the Third Street Alliance.
As winter approaches, most homeless shelters in the Lehigh Valley are full.
Agencies that serve the population are having to staff up, as some supplies dwindle.
The Pool Center for Health Analytics projects that since the federal eviction moratorium expired in late August, the number of people experiencing homelessness in the seven counties served by the Lehigh Valley Health Network could increase by 50%, leaving up to more than 15,000 people homeless.
"Either they've lost jobs, they've been unable to return to work because of child care issues, they have been sick or a family member has been sick with COVID and they're still recuperating," said Baratta.
Local organizations continue to raise awareness about resources, like the Emergency Rental Assistance Program.
"Rental assistance is still available and if there is a nonpayment of rent issue, we should get those folks to providers who could help them with their applications," said Baratta.
There's also the Landlord Engagement Program for landlords who agree to rent to homeless or at-risk households, with protections like guaranteed rent, and bonuses.
Meanwhile, the Valley Health Partners Street Medicine program focuses on those who are already on the streets by bringing health care directly to them.
"We'll start with a friendly hello and maybe take a blood pressure and go from there," said Seth Campbell, a physician assistant with Valley Health Partners Street Medicine. "We've been meeting new folks, every week, almost every day."
Campbell points out there has been a steady need throughout the pandemic that partnering agencies are hoping to prevent from rising even more.
"Nobody's immune to being homeless," said Campbell.
The following organizations are assisting people who are homeless or at risk of being homeless, as well as landlords interested in the Landlord Engagement Program:
Catholic Charities
900 S. Woodward St.
Allentown, PA 18103
610-541-2191
The Lehigh Conference of Churches
457 Allen St.
Allentown, PA 18102
610-433-6421 or 610-439-8653
New Bethany Ministries
333 Fourth St.
Bethlehem, PA 18015
610-691-5602, option 2