A medical professional from the Lehigh Valley has been nationally recognized for going above and beyond.
She's being awarded for dedicating her career to serving the less fortunate.
Nani Cuadrado has been staying busy on her health care journey. She started her career as an EMT, where co-workers urged her to keep pursuing something in the medical field.
That's when her dad, a cardiothoracic surgeon at the time, suggested that she give becoming a physician's assistant a try.
Luckily, she lived just 10 miles from DeSales University, which has a great PA program.
Since graduating, Nani has dedicated her career to serving the community's most vulnerable patients.
She is the program director of LVHN's Valley Health Partners Street Medicine Program, and credits her small but mighty street medicine team as being the unsung heroes in her life.
She carries a 40-pound backpack filled with medical supplies, and they reach out to people experiencing homelessness and go to them, providing care in shelters, under bridges, and on the street.
She was given the PA of the Year award. The national honor recognizes PAs who demonstrate exemplary service to their community, something Nani has been doing for the past 18 years.
Nani says the community is struggling, especially now that the eviction moratorium has been lifted.
Her team is focused on the influx of people experiencing homelessness, many possibly for the first time.
Nani says it's heartbreaking work, but she's learned so much.
She said donations are always appreciated, and her team is always in need of batteries, tents, sleeping bags and gift cards for food and essentials.