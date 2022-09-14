ALBURTIS, Pa. - It's a nightmare scenario for parents: an inappropriate photo sent by an unknown user to families and teachers on an app used by elementary schools around the country.

East Penn School District in Lehigh County and Pennridge School District in Bucks County are among those in our area who use the app for their students.

"My first thought was fear."

It's an elementary school nightmare.

Someone sent an inappropriate photo through the app Seesaw. It's a platform used in elementary schools to help teachers and families communicate. East Penn and Pennridge school districts are two in our area that use it.

"We use it a lot when the kids are home from school on a snow day or something like that. It's basically our means of communication with our teachers," said Mary Nemeth, who has two kids in the East Penn School District under the age of seven.

They both use Seesaw daily.

"What if they opened up Seesaw and saw whatever it may have been," said Nemeth. "I don't want my children seeing that."

East Penn and Pennridge school districts did not say how many of their accounts were hacked, but both shut down messaging access until further notice.

"I got word from East Penn and my son's preschool right away saying do not open anything- we're shutting down aspects of the app," said Nemeth. "They seemed to be on top of it."

And it wasn't just in our area.

School districts in New York, Illinois and Texas - among others - also reported the image being sent to parents and teachers on the app.

The company Seesaw released a statement saying it's investigating the situation. Messaging on the app is turned off until it's resolved.