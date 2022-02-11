Parents with kids under 5 - you'll have to wait a little longer to get them vaccinated.
The FDA announced that they are putting a pause on the COVID-19 vaccine for kids ages 6 months to 4 years old.
"It's unfortunate that we had this hope that we could get this vaccine started but holding off is the smart thing to do," said Dr. Nathan Hagstrom, Chair of Pediatrics at LVHN.
In December, Pfizer put out a release saying that children ages 6 months to 2 years old had a strong immune response to a 3-microgram vaccine dose. However, kids ages 2 to 5 didn't.
So, they decided to expand their trial to include a third shot. Pfizer says they're waiting for data on this third shot. However, that isn't expected until April.
Hagstrom says he's seen first-hand what this decision could mean for kids.
"The idea was let's get ready to vaccinate the young children if omicron doesn't go away but it has. So, we don't have to worry at this point to vaccinate that age group," said Hagstrom.
In our area specifically, Hagstrom says 45% of adolescents are vaccinated, 25% school age students are vaccinated, and the prediction for kids under 5 was around 15-20%.
This being said, waiting a little longer for the date on the three-dose-vaccine does not seem to pose a risk.
"I don't think it will really impact the trajectory of the pandemic at this point," said Hagstrom.