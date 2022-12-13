Some pharmacies are in short supply of over-the-counter children's medicine. A pediatric doctor has some advice on what parents can do to help relieve their children's symptoms.

"We have come out of the last 6 to 8 weeks with really high respiratory issues for kids," said Stacey Cummings, Vice Chair of Outpatient Pediatrics, Geisinger. "A number of these cause fever and there's been higher demand for Tylenol and ibuprofen."

Cummings says there are things that parents can do on their own if they're having trouble finding medications.

"There are rectal suppositories, there are chewable ones. If kids are big enough to swallow pills for their weight, there's appropriate dosing for that," she continued.

CDC director Rochelle Walensky made recommendations last week that people should start wearing mask indoors after a recent spike in illnesses. Cummings also suggests that families should consider taking extra precautions to eliminate students getting their parents and elderly grandparents sick.

" can't emphasize enough that influenza is still a preventable disease, so the flu vaccine may shorten your course."