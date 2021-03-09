WHITEHALL TWP., Pa. - For months, larger retail pharmacies such as CVS, Walgreens, Rite Aid or even Walmart have taken the steps to offer testing for COVID-19. But what about smaller, local shops?
"It's difficult to find testing...and for us to open another store to testing and get more people in here, we can help the community," said Ashley West, with Whitehall Pharmacy.
Whitehall Pharmacy is now offering both PCR and rapid antigen testing.
"They'll get the results within 10 minutes," West said. "The PCR we send out to a lab in New Jersey and it takes 24 to 48 hours to come back with the result."
It ultimately means more options for the community during the pandemic.
"It is quick, efficient, friendly service, and it's affordable because most places around here are charging anywhere from $100 to $200," West said.
Rapid testing will cost you $50 at Whitehall Pharmacy. PCR is free if you have symptoms or if you've been exposed. Both are great options for quick results.
There are challenges though that are making the process of hitting mainstream more difficult.
"A lot of other places don't want to add additional services, especially when you aren't making any extra money," said Rikin Patel, pharmacist. "Finding a partner lab to be able to work with, since a lot of the labs are owned by networks, which is a hurdle on its own."
Whitehall Pharmacy is hoping to stay ahead, with vaccinations next on the to-do list.
"We just received confirmation paperwork is filed, which means we are hoping we will receive vaccine sooner than later," Patel said.
If you are in need of a test, you can either head over to their website or call the pharmacy to schedule a time.