WIND GAP, Pa. - Pharmacies across the region have been swarmed this week. Countless people want to know where they can buy an at-home COVID-19 test or get a rapid test before the holidays.
"We are stocked. We have not run out," said Kaelie Roberts, a pharmacy technician, about the three types of COVID-19 tests offered at Wind Gap Community Pharmacy.
"We've been quite busy."
Roberts says most people are getting the walk-in rapid antigen test, so they can get a result in 15 minutes and continue on with their travel plans or to their holiday gatherings.
Others are opting for the PCR rapid test, which gives results in a day or two. Those regular PCR tests that take three to five days haven't been requested as much at Roberts’ location lately.
But the availability of any of these is appreciated by customers, since many of the big chain pharmacies have appointments booked up for days.
"The past week, we have a lot of people asking for the at-home test," said Roberts.
Wind Gap Community Pharmacy doesn't sell those, adding they're more difficult to get a hold of.
Workers at pharmacies throughout the Lehigh Valley say everyone wants to know where they can get at-home test kits.
WFMZ stopped by several locations to check on availability Tuesday. The CVS on Freemansburg Avenue in Bethlehem Township offered two types. So did the CVS on 15th and Pine streets in Wilson.
There's a limit of four boxes per customer.
But the Rite Aid on Northampton and Ninth streets in Easton is one of many pharmacies sold out of the kits.
Dr. Anthony Fauci shared a message for those who are boosted but want to or need to take extra precautions for loved ones.
“To get one of those rapid tests," Fauci said. "Also, if you're in a situation where you may have been exposed to someone, you might want to get tested a few days later to make sure you're in a situation where you have not been infected."
The increased traffic from coronavirus testing, vaccines and boosters is one of the reasons Wind Gap Community Pharmacy is actually moving to a larger space in its same complex in the new year.