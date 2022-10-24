ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Phillies fans celebrated inside Allentown's Copperhead Grille as the team heads to the World Series once again.

Local fan Alexander Green took in every second of it.

"It all just happened so fast, but they're the hottest team in the world right now," said Green.

It is a team he said also has the ability to hit and pitch.

"Bryce Harper, he's the hottest hitter in the world right now, you can't get him out," said Green.

"Good game, very excited," said Emily Calcagni, another fan.

The lifelong Phillies fan celebrated alongside her family Sunday.

"It was a nail biter, that was terrifying, I mean in Philly fashion," said Calcagni.

Copperhead Grille assistant manager Kalvin Alexander said he has been seeing some familiar faces there this postseason, one he is calling a Cinderella story.

"It's been amazing, you know we have a lot of fans that support this ball club and we've been getting a lot of people that come in to watch the games," said Alexander.

Many fans we spoke with are comparing this year's roster to the 2008 World Series team. They said the excitement is back in Philly once again this Red October.

"Super elated, just so happy for the City of Philadelphia and this franchise, and yeah I think we're all feeling good. I think we're going to bring it home," said Green.