It's a lot of frenzy and fun down in South Philadelphia, and Phillies fans in the Lehigh Valley are now ringing in the month of November with championship baseball.

"Let's Go Phillies!" longtime Phillies fan Jesse Parker shouted.

The city of brotherly love was all prepared for Game Three of the World Series against the Houston Astros to take place on Monday night. But the first home game of the series for the Phillies will have to wait. Rain forced MLB to make the tough decision to postpone the first game at Citizens Bank Park.

"It gives the players and pitchers an extra day of rest," another Phillies fan said.

For fans like Parker, who was lucky enough to snag tickets to Game Four, will just have to adjust their schedules.

"I'll work tomorrow and then be off Wednesday and Thursday instead of being off Tuesday and Wednesday," Parker said.

The exciting series is tied at 1-1, which gives both teams a clean slate coming into Game Three.

Even one Pennsylvania native, Boston transplant, and now Red Sox fan says he's hoping the Phillies go all the way.

"I've been watching them all the playoffs," the fan said. "They're phenomenal. They're a fun team to watch."

Postponing Game Three means all of the other games will shift a day. Game Five down in Philly will now be played on Thursday, the same time the undefeated Eagles will take on the Houston Texans. It may be a conflict of interest for some, but Parker says true Philadelphia sports fans just can't get enough.

"We needed this," Parker said. "There's been so many bad things in Philadelphia with the crime and everything like that. I mean, why can't we have something good for once? This is what brings people together."