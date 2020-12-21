BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A local plant company is spreading cheer to a retirement community in Christmas City.
Two weeks ago, Steel City Plant company asked for donations so it could take poinsettias to Moravian Village.
The response was so overwhelming, that more than 500 flowers were delivered to the residents and the healthcare workers at the retirement community on Sunday.
Each delivery note reads, in part, "We may not know you by name, but we are thinking of you and your friends during this difficult year."
"We were thinking about all the seniors that are living here at Moravian Village that have spent most of 2020 alone already and now will be spending the holidays alone," said Angela DelGrosso, owner of Steel City Plant co. "So we really wanted to brighten their spirits and make sure we get them some plants in their room and in their homes."
The donated money stayed local.
The order for the plants was filled by Dan Schantz Greenhouse.