Bryce Harper's bottom of the 8th inning two run homerun winning the game for the Phillies was a Sunday evening crack of the bat heard round the sports world.

"Super elated, just so happy for the city of Philadelphia and this franchise." Said a sports fan.

"The greatest moment in the Phillies post-season history. We saw it this past weekend."

Said host of the Philadelphia Sports Table Podcast Jeff Warren.

Not bad for a 6th seeded wild card team he adds. Noting the team had less than a 5% chance of winning the National League pennant heading into the playoffs.

"Winning the NLCS is gravy. I think Philly fans need to realize this, that guess what the season wasn't even supposed to be like this." he said of the season which was threatened due a possible strike.

The World Series matchup with the Houston Astros is a rematch of the 1980 NLCS, when Houston was in the National League.

The Phillies won those 3 games to 2, with 4 games going into extra innings.

That team went on to win the franchise's first ever World Title.

"Phillies fans can only hope that karma repeats itself against the Astros." Warren stated.

Game one is set for Friday.