Police departments across the nation are gearing up to celebrate National Night Out Tuesday night.

It's typically held on the first Tuesday in August to bring cops and community members together. There are more than 190 events planned in Pennsylvania, and 189 in New Jersey.

Here are some of the events planned in the region:

Allentown police will host a celebration at Cedar Beach Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also in Lehigh County, the Upper Saucon Township Police Department is planning a celebration at Hopewell Park. That's also from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Police in Lehighton, Carbon County, are inviting the community to come to the borough's Upper Park Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

And in New Jersey, the Phillipsburg Police Department is planning a free event at Shappell Park from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

