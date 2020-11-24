Thanksgiving came early for some Bethlehem community members in need.

Officers with the city's police department and Lehigh University's police department served a holiday dinner Tuesday at New Bethany Ministries.

However, this year's event was done a little differently because of the pandemic. Officers prepared and served grab and go plates for those who wanted a hot meal.

"It's a really positive thing. Something where they can come out and see people one-on-one, face-to-face in a good situation, in a positive light, and be able to do something really nice for people that's purely from the heart with nothing else attached to it," Deputy Chief Scott Meixell said. 

This was the fifth year the departments have done the event. Officials say the dinner feeds between 250 and 300 people.

