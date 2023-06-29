BETHLEHEM, Pa. - On Thursday, nine local police departments participated in active shooter training drills at Saucon Valley Middle School.

That training was about as close to the real thing as you can get. We watched Officer Brian Kovacs with the Bethlehem Police Department lead a team through the hallways with guns drawn, not knowing what they were going to find.

"Follow me as fast as you can go. Clear your left, clear your left," said Kovacs.

In a classroom, they came upon their first sign of trouble.

"I've got someone injured, someone injured right here, come on," said Kovacs to the two officers following him.

They quickly moved to check the victims, but it was too late. Of course, everything from the guns in their hands to the blood and shell casings on the floor aren't real. Lower Saucon Police Chief Thomas Barndt said it's all part of a training program.

"They're simulated guns, with the actual feel and weight of a gun in the holster, and they don't discharge any rounds, they just actually make the noise," said Barndt.

Officers design the scenarios in a school building because there's a variety of different types of rooms they can use. Rooms marked with an orange "X" are safe rooms, and that's important because the scenarios are very realistic. So realistic, in one scenario officers find themselves face to face with a terrorist. Barndt said it's preparing officers for the real thing.

"It's almost like real-life scenarios that have taken place across the country," said Barndt.

The program is designed by Louisiana State University and is completely grant-funded, so it doesn't cost local police departments anything. It tests officers on a variety of skills.

"Decision-making, communication, and tactics are part of the big thing, and somebody's got to take charge," said Barndt.

Once they've got it down, officers should be able to respond to gunshots without having to think.

"It's muscle memory. You want to continue to do it the same way every time, and that's what's instilled here today by multiple scenarios," said Barndt.

Muscle memory the officers hope they'll never have to use for real.