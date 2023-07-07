ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Police departments across the region and the country are struggling to find new officers. South Whitehall and Bethlehem Township officials recently decided to remove some application requirements.

"It's been a difficult hiring environment," said Bethlehem Township Police Chief Gregory Gottschall. "This last testing cycle we did, we hired no one."

That's why Gottschall says he's casting a wider net, while maintaining high quality standards. His department is no longer requiring applicants to have either 60 college credits or go to the police academy, though candidates would be sent to the academy if they're hired.

"We intend to go back to those requirements in the future," said Gottschall.

South Whitehall Township Police Department is also dropping its college requirement.

"I think it's all about the work ethic, the hard work they put in, people's morals, values, ethics and how they treat people," said South Whitehall Township Police Chief Glen Dorney. "We can build you into a good police officer, we'll train you at the academy, we'll train you in field training."

South Whitehall holds at least one training session each month.

"There's only a handful of departments that require college anymore. I know with the City of Allentown, we dropped that requirement about 15 years ago, and we really didn't see a difference in the quality of applicants," said Dorney.

The consultant working to rebuild Stockertown's department says it's challenging to find suitable applicants too, though those positions are part-time.

While they're no longer getting flooded with applications, Bethlehem Township and South Whitehall hope their changes get more candidates to the table.

"It's a very noble profession, and I think it's a great opportunity for you as a community member to give back," said Dorney.

"Police work is about service," said Gottschall. "It's also about someone who wants to take on the community caretaker role of helping."

Bethlehem Township's application will be on its website in the coming days.

South Whitehall Township's application can be found on the Lehigh County Chiefs of Police Association's website.