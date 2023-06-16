ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Local and state authorities are investigating an incident in Allentown Friday.

Allentown Police and Pennsylvania State Police responded to the 700 block of Carlisle Street Friday afternoon.

Multiple police vehicles could be seen in the area, and crime scene tape has been set up.

Allentown Police Capt. Daniel Gross Jr. said there is no threat to the community. He did not give details about the incident at this time.

