Another well-known name has thrown his hat into a crowded ring for the Republican nomination for president. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie announced the launch of his campaign Tuesday in New Hampshire.

"I can't guarantee you success in what I am about to do," Chris Christie said while speaking in a crowded room at a New Hampshire town hall. The former Governor of New Jersey acknowledged a failed 2016 presidential bid and turned the focus to a new beginning.

"I intend to seek the Republican nomination for President of the United States in 2024 and I want your support," continued Christie.

It was a surprise announcement to many, including one person who says the field of candidates is already crowded.

"You have one candidate in former President Donald Trump who is clearly in front of other candidates like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis who is polling much better," said Chris Borick, Professor of Political Science at Muhlenberg College.

Borick believes this move by Christie isn't for a win, but to be a hurdle of sorts.

"In challenging Trump directly, confronting him on the debate stage while other Republicans may pull back," Borick continued.

"There is probably some angle that he is playing," said Samuel Chen, Assistant Professor of Political Science at Northampton Community College. He does not believe Christie will get the bid.

"In a primary not all the states vote at the same time, they vote in a sequence and when you look at the early sequence, Pa., NJ, Maryland, these are pretty late in the sequence," said Chen.

Both Chen and Borick agree that Christie is going to be problematic for Trump. This is something he is already proving on night one in the running when he said "it was time to stop pretending someone who acts on a T.V. show is qualified to run for President of the United States."

"He's going to be a frustrating thing for the MAGA crowd," said Chen.

Christie filed paperwork with the Federal Election Commission formalizing his candidacy Tuesday afternoon.

In addition to Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence is expected to formally announce a bid on Wednesday.