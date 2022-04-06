OREFIELD, Pa. - At Jaindl Farms in Orefield, workers are stepping up bio-security measures to protect the turkeys.
President David Jaindl says the company has never had a case of bird flu in its 86-year history. And even though cases in Pennsylvania have been limited to wild fowl, poultry producers across the state are being more cautious than ever.
"We have outlawed any outsiders coming in particularly if they're from another poultry farm," Jaindl said.
Jaindl says things like vehicles, equipment, and workers' boots are routinely washed. Even the feed grain they grow is being relocated away from the turkeys.
"We're not planting a crop or a grain that would promote the landing of wild foul on the property," Jaindl said.
Penn State Extension is keeping an eye on the outbreak, which has led to 23 million birds being culled, nearly half of what was seen during the last major outbreak seven years ago.
So, how long could it last?
"It all revolves around the idea of the migration of wild birds throughout the United States. If it follows 2015 history then we're going to see it probably drop off towards the middle of summer," said Dr. Gregory Martin with Penn State Extension.
Experts say that could mean that while the bird flu is causing higher poultry prices now, it might drop off before your Thanksgiving dinner takes a hit.
Jaindl says those birds are typically grown in mid to late summer.