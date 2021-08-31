The remnants of Hurricane Ida have the potential to cause big problems in our area.
Preparations are underway for some potentially heavy flooding in the Lehigh Valley and surrounding region.
People are hoping for the best, but preparing for the worst.
Steve Castellani lives in an area near Spring Creek in Macungie.
"Some of my neighbors have three to four sump pumps in their basement because the water will literally come up through the floor," he said.
Scattered rain is expected to start Tuesday night, with heavier downpours Wednesday. We could see a widespread 3-6 inches of rain, with some spots seeing up to 8 inches.
People with homes that back up to water -- like Eileen Pudleiner on Adams Island -- aren't taking any chances. She says she pulled her boat from the water and moved outside furniture in.
The potential for flooding in our region is even greater because of the rounds of heavy rain we've seen in the past few weeks.
It was just last week that Pudleiner and her husband had to deal with flood water in her basement following the storm Henri.
Rivers and streams could swell into Thursday and Friday as the rain gets absorbed.
Water is currently being drawn down from the reservoirs at Francis E. Walter Dam in preparation. In Berks County, authorities are drawing down the level of Blue Marsh Lake.
Officials say those efforts should help mitigate flooding. Governor Tom Wolf's office issued a warning, encouraging Pennsylvanians to watch the weather, and be prepared.
The Lehigh County Office of Emergency Management says it's already coordinating action and rescue plans ahead of the mid-week rain, so people are prepared for anything and everything.