NORTHAMPTON, Pa. - Father Oleg Kravchenco is a priest at Assumption of the Virgin Mary Ukrainian Orthodox Church in Northampton.

But so much of his heart is with his family in his home country of Ukraine.

"I would say they are safe. But that's not quite true. Because anything can happen," he said.

Explosions once again rocked the capital city of Kyiv.

"My family, they left Kyiv a while ago because that was a really dangerous place. But now people are coming back and it seems like it's too early to come back to Kyiv," Kravchenco said.

The latest attacks on Ukraine were the biggest and broadest in nearly eight months since Russia's invasion began.

Ukraine is reporting 11 people dead, with more than 60 others wounded.

"Again lives, human lives, destroyed infrastructure before winter," Kravchenco said.

Reports that Kravchenco is reading coming out of the war-torn country say Monday's attacks were Russia's way of retaliating. Russia claims Ukraine attacked a key bridge between Crimea and Russia.

Kravchenco says it's very possible Ukraine is to blame, but the fault can also fall with Russia.

"Who knows what is going on in Russia itself, because people there are not happy of what is going on. Now, they have to go and fight. And they must to do this, otherwise, they will end in being in jail for years," he said.

This latest attack comes as the country prepares for winter.

Father Kravchenko and his church are continuing to collect donations to send overseas.

He says he can't thank everyone enough for all of the help, love and support he and his home country have received since the start of the war.