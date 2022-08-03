Since 1949, China and Taiwan have been separate, with China being a Communist country, and Taiwan a democratic territory.

But there have always been three ideas on what should eventually happen with the two areas: Two sides say there should be "One China," but one side wants it communist, the other democratic.

A third side believes Taiwan and China should be separate countries: one communist, the other democratic.

The ongoing argument has had some in Taiwan on edge. Will China ever invade and try to regain control altogether?

Samuel Chen is a political science professor and happens to be the son of two Taiwan natives. He says the idea of China invading Taiwan is not new.

"From the time they were young, there's always been this tension of when/if the Communists will come across the strait and invade Taiwan," said Chen.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited the island, telling Taiwanese officials that the United States would "not abandon" them if China were to invade.

Some argue that her visit was supportive. Others feel she stirred the pot.

"A direct visit from a high-ranked U.S. official is only going to make that tension a little bit tighter," said Chen.

Chen says one of the issues with this whole thing is if/when an invasion happens, will the United States deploy troops?

"Traditionally, our country said no," said Chen.

"A few months ago, President Biden, in a slip up, said we would. This has caused a lot of concern in the political world," said Chen.

At this point, China has responded to Pelosi's visit like it warned it would, announcing a series of live-firing drills beginning on Thursday in the Taiwan Strait.