The framers of the Constitution established the Electoral College to forge a compromise between those who wanted the president to be elected by Congress and those who wanted a president elected by a popular vote.
"Electoral College means we have an indirect election for president," said Assistant Professor of Political Science at DeSales University Ted Masthay.
"Technically the 538 electors go to the Electoral College in January and officially elect the president," he added.
For example, California has the most electoral votes at 55, Pennsylvania has 20, and Alaska has 3.
But those slate of electors that represent each state aren't always guaranteed to go with the state's popular vote. Seven nationwide voted opposite of their state in 2016.
And five times the president has taken office while losing the popular vote, including in 2016.
Masthay says there is a push mostly in Democrat-controlled states to circumvent the Electoral College. There is signed law that ensures the slate of electors vote on the national popular vote regardless of how their state voted. It's called the National Popular Vote Initiative and 15 states and DC, representing 197 electoral votes, have signed on.
It needs an additional 74 electoral votes to go into effect.
For this year in this race Masthay says Trump has a razor-thin margin of error.
"In order for President Trump to win reelection he would have to cobble together almost the exact same number of states he did four years ago," he said.
Masthay says if Trump loses any one of Michigan, Wisconsin or Pennsylvania, which all have a large number of electoral votes, his path to 270 is almost impossible.
As of now Biden has maintained steady leads in all three states.
"You would need a larger polling error this year then there was in 2016 in order for Trump to flip the state," he said.
However Mathsay adds Trump does have an advantage.
"As of right now the Electoral College does favor the Republican candidate," he said.
Mathsay says while highly populated states like California and New York are sure things for Democrats, this year Joe Biden could do better in Republican strongholds like Texas.
But even if Biden picks up more votes in those states and wins the popular vote he could still lose the Electoral College.
"It's because Republicans can win swing states by a small amount and it doesn't matter how much Democrats win the other states," Masthay explained.