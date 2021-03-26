BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Crews are still working to clear a giant container ship blocking Egypt's Suez Canal.
More than 200 vessels are now waiting to pass through the canal. The wedged Ever Given has disrupted global shipping and created a traffic jam in the Great Bitter Lake after the ship ran aground Tuesday.
The Suez Canal Authority said it welcomed international offers to help free the Ever Given, but it didn't specify what kind of assistance was offered.
10% of all global trade flows through the Suez Canal. Phillip Coles, a professor of practice and supply chain management at Lehigh University, said a blockage couldn't have happened at a worse time.
The pandemic and the related surge in buying have already stretched the global supply chain.
Coles said when it comes to shipping goods from Asia to Europe, there are few alternatives to the Suez Canal. Stuck cargo ships have to weigh the options, sit and wait or travel 3,000 miles around Africa, which equates to about an extra two weeks at sea.
The amount of fuel used to travel the extra 3,000 miles drives up the cost of products, as does the much more expensive option of shipping by air.
"Assembly lines have shut down or gone idle, at least temporarily, until they get the parts that they need...the biggest thing that I think most will notice is, for example, an automobile. If you go in [to a dealership] and try to negotiate a better price, you won't be able to because they don't have that many [vehicles]," Coles said.
Coles said there will be a less direct impact on the U.S. as most ships from Asia dock on the West Coast. But the price of goods coming from Europe will likely go up in price and down in availability.
"These are global markets. Anything that happens anywhere in the world will affect everywhere in the world," Coles said.