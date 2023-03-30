EASTON, Pa. - Defense attorneys and prosecutors announced that former President Donald Trump has been indicted in New York.

The exact charges have yet to be made public, but it comes seven years after he allegedly made payments during his presidential campaign to keep an extramarital affair with adult film star Stormy Daniels quiet.

Trump has continually denied any wrongdoing in the case.

We sat down with Lafayette College Professor John Kincaid to get his take on how the indictment will affect Trump in the political sphere.

"The people who already supported him will be energized by this indictment. The people who aren't happy with Trump, this of course will be another reason they're not happy with him and why they don't want him to run," said Kincaid.

The indictment makes him the first former president to face criminal charges.

"It is an unprecedented situation but the Constitution only has three qualifications to be president," said Kincaid.

Those three qualifications are that you need to be 35 years-old, a natural born citizen, and a resident of the United States for 14 years.

"So being indicted, convicted, serving prison time does not prohibit him from running for president. I think it will increase the support among his base," said Kincaid.

The former president himself is stoking the fires of that base in a statement following the indictment announcement, saying, in part, "I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden. The American people realize exactly what the Radical Left Democrats are doing here. Everyone can see it. So our Movement, and our Party - united and strong - will first defeat Alvin Bragg, and then we will defeat Joe Biden."