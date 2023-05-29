EASTON, Pa. - President Biden and Republican House Speaker Kevin McCarthy came to an agreement in principle over the long holiday weekend after several tense weeks of negotiations.

"I think it's important to reiterate that the deal says it does not establish a new debt ceiling, it simply suspends the debt ceiling until January 1, 2025," said John Kincaid, Professor of Government and Public Service at Lafayette College.

Kincaid says the agreement would suspend the debt limit for the next year and a half. This possible debt deal comes just days to spare before a potential first-ever federal government default.

"If it's approved by Congress, it means that the federal government can continue paying Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits, veterans benefits, and all those kinds of things. So, it does have a very substantial impact on individuals," Kincaid said.

Now, lawmakers on both sides have to seal the deal. Kincaid says there are compromises on both sides.

"I think the biggest concession for the Republicans is that spending will not decrease at the level they really want it, spending, to decrease over this period of time. For many Democrats, the deal providing for increased work requirements for food stamps, and Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, is a big loss for many progressive Democrats," Kincaid said.

He says both sides do, however, generally agree on an increase in military spending and veteran spending.

Kincaid also says he does think this deal has a good chance of passing the House and Senate.