BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Supreme Court Justice nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson fielded questions from the Senate Judiciary Committee Tuesday on personal matters and, more pointedly, her professional past.
"We've never had a justice on the Supreme Court ever that's been a federal public defender," said Seth Weber, an adjunct professor for both DeSales University and Villanova Law School.
He says Judge Jackson's role as a public defender is a profound step for the nation's high court.
"There are lots of criminal cases that come before the court. And why should the court be full of prosecutors and no public defenders in deciding these cases, you need to have a balanced view on the Supreme Court," Weber said.
Judge Jackson attended Harvard Law School and has been a federal judge for approximately 10 years. But it's not only her merits that make this nomination historic.
"She was already sending a powerful message just being an attorney and a judge. And now to see a Black woman on the Supreme Court, I think we'll do something that, that Barack Obama's presidency did for young African-American children," said Terry-Ann Jones, a political science professor and director of Africana Studies at Lehigh University.
It's a move that Jones says shouldn't be so monumental at this day in age.
Yet it's one Judge Brown is ready to take on.
"Thank you for this historic chance to join the highest court to work with brilliant colleagues to inspire future generations," Jackson told the Senate committee this week.
The confirmation hearing is set to take a total of four days.
Democrats hope to have Judge Jackson confirmed by early April.