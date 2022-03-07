The New York Times is getting some pushback after publishing a graphic picture of a family shot and killed in Ukraine.
The photojournalist says Russian soldiers shot the family as they were trying to get to safety.
When the New York Times published the picture on its front page of a Ukrainian family that had been shot and killed, it stirred up many emotions.
"Even if it is war, I don't think it's appropriate," said Frank Bucsi of Bethlehem.
"Is it aggressively trauma inducing for children or for people who have been in war zones, does it cross the line?"
That’s the question that many are asking, said Professor Paul Barclay of Lafayette College.
"Well personally I think that we should know what's going on between Ukraine and Russia, but some things should be covered especially because of kids," said Rianna Glass of Allentown.
69 News has decided not to show the victims in the photo.
"I don't think any picture that graphic needs to be out there, the faces should have at least been blurred because that's somebody's family that's somebody's children, husband, wife," said Busci.
But Elizabeth R. Ortiz, who teaches Communication at Cedar Crest College, said the picture could lead to a resolution in the conflict if enough people see it and want change.
"The camera and the photographer really captured the reality of what's happening in this moment and the gravity of this moment, and I think words sometimes fail to do that," Ortiz said.
Ortiz from Cedar Crest College says the pictures are very difficult to look at but can often change history.
"It shows us the real consequence, the real impact of war and it's jarring and it's not easy," Ortiz said.
"The only problem I have with war photographs is that there is never going to be enough of them," Barclay said. “Since the Vietnam War we've been looking at horrific colorful images of war in places we don't know a lot about and those images move us, they inform us, and sometimes they confuse us."