It's a somber day in England. Queen Elizabeth II has passed away peacefully at 96 years old.

"It's shocking, even though she's 96 years old she's just been there," said Andrew Ward, a Management Professor at Lehigh University who's also from London, England.

Members of the royal family rushed to her side as she had her final moments in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.

"Anytime families are called to bedside you generally know," said Mick Statham, a Lafayette Women's Soccer Coach from Manchester, England.

Ward says he was shocked by the news.

"Queen Elizabeth has been a constant throughout my lifetime," said Ward.

"She's been just a part of people's lives."

And she's been a part of their lives for 70 years. Statham says the queen's length of time on the throne was admirable.

"Leadership is hard enough. The biggest thing, you can't imagine just the task of leading for that length of time," said Statham.

"I saw a statistic that said the queen has reigned for 30% of U.S. history," said Lauren Braun-Strumfels, Associate Professor of History at Cedar Crest College.

"Elizabeth was a rare woman in a man's world. And to have reigned for 70 years, the longest term of any British monarch, is astounding."

So, what's next for the royal family?

The queen's 73-year-old son Charles automatically becomes monarch, something Statham says should be a smooth change.

"I think it will be good, it'll take a bit of getting used to. I think the transition will be somewhat positive and the new king will do a great job," said Statham.