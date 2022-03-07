As more civilians are killed every day in Ukraine, a graphic picture published by a prominent newspaper is stirring up a lot of emotions.
"It shows us the real consequence, the real impact of war and it's jarring and it's not easy," said Professor Elizabeth R. Ortiz of Cedar Crest College.
It's not easy for some to see the image the New York Times put on its front page - a Ukrainian family lying dead on the road.
69 News has decided not to show the victims in the photo.
The photojournalist says Russian soldiers shot them as they tried to escape to safety.
"Unfortunately, war is so much worse than what's in that picture and that's really happening, so I think our discomfort is nothing compared to what people are going through in the war zone," said Professor Paul Barclay of Lafayette College.
Barclay teaches history at Lafayette College. He says he understands why the picture might make some people uncomfortable, but that everyone needs to see even more images like it.
"This isn't a picture of plucky Ukraine being David to Goliath, this is dead children, there's a different narrative and we have to process it," Barclay said.
"And I think we'll be changed from this moment on, and I think this will change the way that we're seeing everything happen and I hope the change will be in a way that leads to a resolution,” said Ortiz.
Ortiz teaches Communication at Cedar Crest College. She says these kinds of pictures have often changed history and simply document the reality of war.
"Allowing us to see the humanity more, is it possibly going to shift policy, to shift hearts, to shift minds and I think the answer is probably yes because people are really responding to this image," said Ortiz.
Both professors say how the public deals with these kinds of images could be a turning point in the Ukraine and Russia crisis.