BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's been a rough year: a pandemic, civil unrest, economic uncertainty, to name a few.
Then, add a bruising election season on top of all that, and you get a lot of stress. Some are calling it election burnout or fatigue and a local psychologist says it's a very real thing.
"I think there's fatigue, I also think there's also a lot of anxiety," said Dr. Katherine Muller, clinical psychologist and director of Valley Center for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy in Bethlehem.
Muller said she's heard a lot of clients talk about being sick of the election season.
"I had one person say their therapy was ripping up fliers that end up in the mail," Muller said. "Every time we see a sign, or a flyer or read an article, it spikes the anxiety a little bit."
Muller said the incessant phone calls, text messages, campaign ads, and political signs, not to mention political conversations, has been a lot for people to take in.
While the campaigning side of things is over and done with, Muller said if it takes days to determine a winner, people may be feeling this way a bit longer.
She said self-care is key.
"We're talking about getting sleep, making sure you're eating enough, in some cases, not too much, exercise, movement, it can be as simple as a walk," Muller said.
She also encouraged people to spend time engaging with hobbies, and reaching out to friends and family.
According to Muller, some people may do best taking a break from politics, while others may feel more at ease paying attention in moderation.
"I think finding your happy medium, or your balance with that is really important," Muller said.
Muller said new emotions could arise once results are announced. Voters who supported the losing candidate could feel a range of emotions. Voters who supported the winning candidate could also experience similar feelings.
"I think there could be feelings on all sides, right, you could feel really let down, really sad, disappointed," Muller said. "Weirdly enough, folks whose candidate does win might also feel this weird sort of letdown, because there's so much build up."
Her advice: feel what you feel. But if you're still feeling down in a week, it might be time to seek out help.