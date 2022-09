BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A local radio station broadcasted its support for families of American military personnel Friday.

WAEB 790 AM hosted its annual 9/11 Radio Thon at MTM Financial Group in Bethlehem.

It supports the national nonprofit Folds of Honor, which provides scholarships to spouses and children of wounded and fallen soldiers.

Friday's morning's event also included an Honor Guard presentation.

WAEB and MTM hoped to raise $80,000.