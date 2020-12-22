ALLENTOWN, Pa. - How do you help a community to invest in itself?
That was the mission of the Real Estate Lab, launched last January by Lafayette College and City Center Allentown.
"It's rooted in the belief that if we provide the knowledge, networks, and capital to residents of Allentown, they have the innate ability to become successful entrepreneurs," said Yusuf Dahl, cofounder of the program and Director of Lafyette College’s Dyer Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship. Yusuf’s own story took him from prison to Princeton University, to unlikely real estate investor.
"If we're not intentional about who we include in opportunities, you're going to have disparities that you see across the country," Dahl said. “When we look at the distribution of wealth in the community of Allentown, when we look at the distribution of property owners and real estate entrepreneurs, in the city of Allentown, that is a system that is not working.”
The free, 12-week program teaches those from all walks of life how to invest in real estate on their own. Once students graduate, they have access to a fund to buy property. City Center kicked in $1 million.
"It's very important to our company and to our principles that we're including the community members in the revitalization, the redevelopment, of downtown Allentown," said Jonathan Strauss, director of the program with City Center.
It appears to be working. Of the ten first graduates, six now own their own real estate, including Ibrahim Abbakar and Jose Rivera.
Rivera was recently released from prison. Abbakar is an immigrant from Sudan.
“We can’t depend on federal governments, state governments, city governments to take care of us. We have to learn as a community to take care of our own,” Rivera said.
"I learned how to manage my money, build up my credit, that really was the most important thing," Abbakar said.
They say having the community investing in itself is key in order to prevent excessive gentrification and ensure that members of the community can partake in the revitalizing of downtown Allentown as well.
“The money’s going to come and go, but you have to continue to build relationships to build your community stronger and stronger,” Rivera said.
The lab teaches students everything from credit, to financing, to maintenance, and property management.
"It might seem you know glamorous to own a property and eventually you can build generational wealth, [but] there's certain things you gotta do like shovel snow,” Abbakar said.
"It’s a collaboration of young men who are striving for progress, and not perfection," Rivera said.
Which they hope serves as a model that will be repeated here in Allentown and across the country.
“Talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not," Dahl said.
The next class will start in early 2021. You can sign up for the calls at www.realestatelaballentown.com.