We asked four Lehigh Valley religious leaders how faith applies to the COVID vaccine, and got four different perspectives.
Christian Pastor Rhonda Butz believes the use of laboratory grown, decades-old fetal cell lines in development, testing and production of the various COVID vaccines goes against her faith.
"What God is telling me to do and what I hear him saying to me is that this is something I should not be putting into my body," Butz said.
The Vatican says the use of the cell lines does not constitute formal cooperation with abortion. Catholic Priest Kevin Nadolski says Pope Francis has encouraged vaccination.
"He has said some very strong statements, including to be vaccinated is a moral obligation and also that is an act of love," Nadolski said.
"Within Jewish teaching there is a concept which is called Pikuach Nefesh ,which means the saving of a life," said Rabbi Steve Nathan.
Nathan says that concept supersedes any other commandment in Judaism.
"Vaccination is about saving one's life as well as others. So in terms of actual vaccination itself, really it is, as I see it, I would say required," Nathan said.
Imam Mohammad Elshinawy says in the Islamic faith, the vaccine falls under a legal maxim known as the no harm principle.
"In simplest terms, we do encourage people to take the vaccines," Elshinawy said.
But Elshinawy says under Islam, each person must do their own due diligence when making decisions, and should respect the decisions of others.
"Being courteous and being considerate, understanding there's lots of confusion out there," Elshinawy said.
All four leaders say they have people on both sides of the vaccination issue.