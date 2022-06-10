ALLENTOWN, Pa. - To help families deal with inflation, Gov. Tom Wolf is calling for $2,000 stimulus payments for eligible families.
Some experts and business owners think this is the wrong approach, but for families dealing with skyrocketing prices, it could provide some welcome relief.
"The price of milk has gone up, the price of living has gone up," said David Lammey, from Allentown. "Gas prices are ridiculous."
It's no surprise- inflation is affecting millions of Americans everywhere.
"It's very difficult," said Allentown resident Eric Loera.
In fact, numbers are higher than we've seen in four decades.
"Its hard to feed a family," Lammey said.
"I was struggling before all the inflation and everything," said Ryan Dowling, of Allentown.
Higher prices are causing some to make changes.
"I changed my careers," Loera said.
Trying to alleviate the problem, Wolf is proposing $2,000 stimulus checks to help those families get by, which some people think is a smart move.
"It's going alleviate a lot of people's financial problems," Loera said. "I think it's not a bad idea, really."
On the flip side, some economists think putting more money in people's wallets could actually increase demand, which could increase inflation. And business owner Glenn Miller with Culinary Experts feels the stimulus money could hurt his company's staffing.
"If they're going to have to do that again, it's probably a mistake. There has to be incentive to go back to work," Miller said. "With staffing issues, we did have to close our other stand for a month."
If legislators ultimately give the green light, those $2,000 stimulus checks would be pulled from the American Rescue Plan, and any households earning less than $80,000 would be eligible.