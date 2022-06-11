ALLENTOWN, Pa. – Gas prices are surging across the U.S. with the nationwide gas price average hitting the $5 mark.
Bill Bowman filled up his car for $5.14 a gallon off the Pennsylvania Turnpike in Lehigh County on his way back from Delaware.
"I've noticed that they're a little more expensive down there than they are here," Bowman said.
The average price has risen $1.93 since this time last year.
While this is the first time gas is breaking the $5 barrier, it is still not a record when inflation is taken into account. Gas peaked at $4.11 a gallon in July 2008, which would be equal to about $5.40 a gallon today.
"I think it's ridiculous, you know," said Carl Amos of Philadelphia.
He said prices are higher near him in Philadelphia at a time when he normally does a lot of traveling.
"We're definitely going to have to cut back this summer," Amos said.
Data from the Oil Price Information Service shows the amount of fuel consumed is down 3% since last week.
Analysts say there are several reasons for the surge in gas prices. Those include higher demand during the summer, sanctions against Russia and limits on refining capacity in the U.S.
Stevens Institute of Technology Professor Stefano Bonini said oil company's profits have gone up.
"It is certainly quite evident that oil companies are not doing substantial efforts in trying to contain, let me put it this way, the increase in prices," said Bonini.
As for Bowman, he is looking to get a hybrid car.
"I'm looking for a hybrid myself because most of our family already have them, and the gas is just way too high for a regular engine," said Bowman.