You'll find all sorts of climbers at North Summit Climbing Gym near Wind Gap. Men, women, teens, children.
You'll find long-time climbers like Kevin Regan.
"I've been climbing for four or five years now, traveled around the country, hopefully the world at some point," Regan said.
New-ish climbers like Dillon Lee of Bangor, who started just before COVID hit, also hit the gym.
"I fell in love with the sport," Lee said.
He picked a good time to discover a new hobby. Sport climbing has made its Olympic debut in Tokyo.
"It's really exciting, been an up-and-coming sport for the last 60 or 70 years in the U.S.," Regan said.
Though it definitely takes some true dedication to catch it live.
"I will be staying up until 3:30 in the morning to watch," Regan said.
There are three separate climbing events: speed, lead and bouldering.
"I mostly do bouldering, so I'll be looking forward to that, but I also just started lead, so both of those competitions will be really cool for me," Lee said.
Gym owner Marcie Reeder says though there have been climbing competitions around the world for years, the Olympics further legitimize the sport.
"Having it be an Olympic sport really puts it on another level," Reeder said.
The gym is hosting an Olympic viewing party on Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.
Local climbers are hoping the Olympic debut will boost interest.
"I hope it brings in new and good people into the sport," Lee said.
Climbers will tell you it's more than a sport.
"I think it's more of a lifestyle really. There's a community that follows it," Regan said.