BETHLEHEM, Pa. - A lot of people are stopping for gas following the long holiday weekend, filling up before the start of the week, or before prices tick up again.
"We were on empty, I just filled it up again, it was $45 for half a tank of gas," said Darlene Hunsicker, who just got back to Bethlehem from Florida.
She spent the last 10 days moving her father back up north.
"He is a disabled veteran. He has lost his legs. And he was hit by two hurricanes so I had to get him out of there, so I told him it's time for him to come home," Hunsicker said.
She flew down to Tallahassee, but it was the drive up when she spent the most on travel.
"My flight down was actually cheaper than the drive up," Hunsicker said.
She said she saw prices under $3 down South and just watched them climb.
"Crazy because when we first started off in Florida I said to my dad, 'watch I bet you it's $3.50 by the time we get to Pennsylvania.' And it was, we saw it rise right up the coast," Hunsicker said.
Before the pandemic, Michael Ryan used to commute to work, spending anywhere from $60 to $80 a week on fuel.
"I won't be surprised if next year it's over $4 a gallon the way it's going," Ryan said.
He may not be far off. Since the pandemic, people have been noticing prices everywhere going up, from the dealership to the grocery store.
No word on when prices will drop, and both Ryan and Hunsicker agree that there's not too much we can do.
"What are we gonna do if we wanna go anywhere, we're gonna have to pay it," Hunsicker said.