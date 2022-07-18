ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Whether it's the cool, wet, water or the refreshing breeze of the AC, you'll be looking for something to escape these dog days of summer.
"Lots of AC and probably the power going out," said Tiffany Castillo, from Allentown.
With temperatures expected to soar well into the 90's for the next several days, mother-daughter duo Kristie Farmer and Jhane Farmer Evans say they're getting ready to post up indoors.
"Every two weeks we get three or four cases of water and we just went to the store a week ago, got two cases and we're down to none. So we have to go back," said Jhane Farmer Evans.
But others say they're going to be taking it all in.
"We're going to definitely try and make a beach day here coming on Friday," said Allentown resident Shaine Maglielo.
Summer fun is a must, but safety is key in a heat wave. This upcoming period of unusually hot weather is going to last several days.
The Red Cross says to stay hydrated and stay indoors if you can.
Heat stroke, heat exhaustion, and dehydration are real, and can be life threatening. Here are some things to keep in mind:
Make sure you stay hydrated.
Drink lots of water.
Stay inside and in the AC if you have it.
Try to limit activity outside.
Keep an eye on kids, the elderly, and the pets.
You can grab your favorite ice-cold sweet treat at places like the Udder Bar in Allentown.
"We usually have people making ice cream all day every day. So that will keep us prepared," said Udder Bar Manager Meghan Brandt.
"We're known for ice cream. But we also have a lot of cool sundaes. A lot of waffle sundaes, we have the bubble waffle, which is like a big cone, and it's really good. We also have the waffle tacos. We also make really good milkshakes and Apple Dumpling sundaes."