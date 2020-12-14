EASTON, Pa. - There is another shutdown of indoor dining in Pennsylvania, and those in the restaurant business are scrambling once again.
At Aman's Artisian Cuisine in Easton they're relying on take out and delivery, and asked customers a big favor.
"Order directly from the restaurants because a lot of third-party apps take a lot of commissions," said Baljeet Bansal, with Aman's Artisian Cuisine.
Grub Hub, for instance, can take up to fifty percent of the total ticket price. Some restaurants have raised prices to compensate for the lost revenue.
If you're T.R. Burns, you create your own food delivery application.
"Now we need to make a profit, how do we do this and we have no dine in, and that is all we're used to," Burns said.
Burn owns Hot Plate Soul kitchen in Allentown and Phillipsburg, New Jersey. He's been designing apps for the past 15 years and created Metro Food Drop in 2018. He says it can help restaurants during the new restrictions and still offer the ease of delivery for customers.
Metro Food Drop charges a flat rate for restaurants and the delivery charge is paid by the customer instead of the restaurant like third party apps.
So far two other restaurants in the Valley have joined the service and more could be on the way. He says if you can't order directly the app could the help a lot of business owners to survive in a tough time.
"It has forced a lot of us to really think differently and that is where innovation comes from," Burns said.