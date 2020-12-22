CATASAUQUA, Pa. - Christmas is supposed to be a season of hope. But in the middle of a global pandemic, it's been, for a lot of people, a season of fear.
"Oh yeah, we've been struggling," Jody Rodriguez, from Catasauqua, says.
Tracy Bortz, of Whitehall, says, "Christmas was going to be a struggle for me this year, it really was, I wasn't sure how I was going to manage."
Chad and Becky Gillespie know all about trying to manage. When the pandemic hit, they had to shut down their restaurant, Blondies, in Catasauqua. Then they blew through their savings-and they were not alone.
"A lot of people are in need," begins Becky.
They started handing out free meals this summer-350 of them, every Wednesday.
"Just to let others, I guess just kind of know that they're cared about," Becky says, looking at her husband.
Then, the money ran out. But the need didn't. So, they started putting money aside, just for this.
"We saved a little bit each week," Becky explains, "so that we would be able to provide something for people for Christmas."
Warm meals, wrapped presents, a visit with Santa and Mrs. Claus, all free.
The Gillespie family didn't make any money Tuesday night, but they felt a whole lot richer.
"To see the little kids coming in and their faces lighting up, smiling seeing Santa Claus, that's enough right there," Chad says, shaking his head.
Jaeden Bortz, a young man from Whitehall, has a message for the Gillespies. "Thank you for everything you do, you've helped us so much throughout this time, and we just want to say thank you," he says.
"She is one of the greatest contributions to this community," Jody says.
Not even Santa knows what will happen next.
"Things will be what they'll be," Becky smiles.
So here at Blondies, instead of worrying about the future this Christmas, they're just enjoying the present.