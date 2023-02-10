ALLENTOWN, Pa. - It's a weekend filled with love, whether that's love for the Eagles or a celebration of Valentines Day.

Nobody is more pumped than local restaurants.

"Should be very exciting for a lot of restaurants and bars in the area," said Kelly Dalmaso, manager of Ringers Roost.

"Its just gonna be a great weekend overall, busy especially," said Wendy George, over of Gametime Sports Bar & Grille.

In fact, this is one of the BUSIEST weekends for the restaurant business.

Between the food and drinks enjoyed during the big game or during date-night with that special someone, these restaurants are prepared.

"We have a special menu for Valentines Day," said Kelly. "It has everything chicken steak, lobster tail, and a chocolate strawberry martini."

As for Gametime Sports Bar & Grille, "We sat down this past week, put our projections together and ordered enough to get us through the weekend."

And the most popular menu items across the board?

It's chicken wings.

So if you'd rather go out this weekend to cheer on the birds while celebrating your boyfriend or girlfriend, it will be a weekend filled with lots of fun, food, and beer.