ALLENTOWN, Pa. - Just in time for football season, wing prices have fallen back down to pre-pandemic levels. While that's good news, local restaurants say they're still dealing with volatile food prices.

For a while, chicken wings were one of the most expensive things for restaurants to buy. Now, they're cheaper than before COVID.

"Wings are definitely down to where they were right around the start of the pandemic, which is good," said Ed Hanna, who owns the Union and Finch restaurant in Allentown.

Wholesale wing prices reached a high of $3.25 per pound in May 2021. Prices are now down to $1.68 per pound in July, a level not seen since 2018.

The main reason - demand has dropped, which is good news for restaurants still offering them.

"It's been a real improvement since about four, five months ago when chicken wings were actually double the price we sell them for," said Bru Daddy's owner Rich Ryan.

Ryan starting offering 50 cent wing night on Mondays about four months ago. It wasn't until this month that he actually started making some money off it.

"It's just been everything under the sun to deal with but we're starting to see some light at the end of the tunnel," Ryan said.

New figures from the UN show global food prices fell 8.6 percent in July, but that's still up more than 13% from a year ago.

Hanna says the prices generally are still volatile.

"We saw our steak - we use a flatiron steak - come down. The last two weeks I saw it shift up a bit. So we'll see what it's like - it's really week to week," Hanna said.

"They're volatile for the most part, they'll change from week to week but we're not seeing the huge spikes that we saw like a year ago," Ryan said.

It's still too early to say if the downward trend will continue, but both restaurant owners are optimistic.

"We're going to flip our menus soon as we go into the next season, so hopefully we'll adjust the prices then," Hanna said.