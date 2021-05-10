BETHLEHEM, Pa. - It's a little quiet outside Red Stag in Bethlehem. Not because it's cold, but because there isn't enough staff.
"I would say there are a good 8 to 10 positions that I would be able to bring on board," said Ivan Alicea, the the assistant general manager.
Only 266,000 jobs were added in April in the U.S., about 800,000 fewer than expected. And it couldn't come at a worse time.
"Typically, this is always a busy time for us. Coming out of COVID, it's never been busier," said Shane Smoyer, who owns Painting and Decorating by Shane.
"We are looking to fill 6 to 8 positions, possibly more. We're at a point where it's hard to meet demand. It's getting hard to schedule."
Both businesses are offering increased pay and incentives to draw people in.
"Paid vacation, paid time off, retirement plans. These things, free meals every single day. Things in our industry people usually don't offer," Alicea said.
"We had several interviews that are booked and nobody showed up to the interviews," Smoyer said.
There are multiple issues with the ongoing pandemic, but some businesses say extended unemployment benefits are certainly not helping.
"It's a combination of everything in this moment," Alicea said.
"The unemployment aspect is definitely playing a factor."
Leaving businesses to make the most of what they have and hope that things change, fast.
"Hopefully, as people get more comfortable and want to return to the workforce, we will get some qualified applicants," Smoyer said.