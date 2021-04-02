BETHLEHEM, Pa. - Starting Sunday, restrictions will loosen up in Pennsylvania.
Indoor restaurant capacity moves up to 75%, bar service can resume, and the meal requirement is lifted.
Neville Gardner owns Red Stag in Bethlehem, where bar service is a big chunk of their business.
"We have our own whiskey bar and we haven't had anybody actually sitting in our bar in a year," Gardner said.
"It's really exciting, because people are finally coming out," said Harjaap Chatha, who owns Tally Ho, over on the south side.
"It's been a really rough ride, because it's such a big nightlife spot. So, our dance floor hasn't existed within the last year. It's a couple of tables and music," Chatha said.
They can also stay open till 2 a.m. again.
"We often say we're open until we're closed. If we've got patrons going to be there a little later we'll be there a little later," Gardner said.
"I don't know if we plan to stay open until 2 a.m. yet," Chatha said.
Capacity will also be 75% for retail, theaters, and gyms.
Matt Pitz owns Urban Air in Trexlertown, which opened only a few months ago. He says they've had to turn people away because of capacity limits. People are ready to come out.
"A lot of the public is already where the government is as far as their willingness to come out and be entertained," Pitz said.
Of course, six feet of social distancing and mask wearing is still in effect.
"We're obviously going to have to be very careful," Gardner said.