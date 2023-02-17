ALLENTOWN, PA. - Louie Belletieri, 76, owner of Louie's Italian Restaurant, has died. He passed away late afternoon on Thursday, February 16, 2023.

According to a December 29, 2022 post on Facebook, Belletieri was diagnosed with Hodgkin's lymphoma. He had started chemo and was hopeful to "be rocking and rolling by April."

Louie Belletieri has been featured on WFMZs Sunrise Chef several times, from 2011 to 2016. He owned the landmark Allentown restaurant, Louie’s Italian Restaurant from 1986 to 2019. Before that, the restaurant had been in the family since 1958.

"We hate seeing us lose these, what I would call notable characters that meant so much to the community for so long. He was one of those,” Tony Iannelli, friend of Belletieri and CEO/ President of Lehigh Valley Chamber of Commerce, said.

He was also known in the community for running for the Mayor of Allentown as well as launching a bid for Lehigh County Commissioner.

Belletieri made headlines in 2020 when he pleaded guilty to failing to pay nearly $90,000 in state sales taxes. He was sentenced two years of probation and had to pay $89,000 in restitution.

"His life was very interesting, not without an occasional controversy,” Iannelli said. “But in the long run, he was committed to his restaurant, his hometown and his community."

That’s exactly what Iannelli says he’ll be remembered for—his love for people, the community and the ability to put a smile on anyone's face.

“I think he had a big heart, and I'm thankful that I knew him and I'm thankful for his impact on the community."