BETHLEHEM, Pa. - The site of a former entertainment venue in the Lehigh Valley has a new owner.
The Colliers Retail Allentown Team said in a release Tuesday it finalized the sale of the former Revolutions Multi Venue Entertainment Center located in the Saucon Valley Square Shopping Center on Route 378 in Bethlehem.
The site was sold to 3717 FEC LLC for an undisclosed amount of money, according to the release.
Revolutions was formally owned by Frank Entertainment, and featured a 20 lane bowling alley, arcade, social games and a full service restaurant. The venue closed in 2019 along with other locations in the greater Philadelphia area.
A representative for Colliers said the new owners have a great vision and are open minded when it comes to plans, which he remarked "are going to be special."
The release said future plans for the site will be revealed in the coming months.